Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,040,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,032,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

