Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

