Czech National Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

