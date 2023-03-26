Czech National Bank Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.