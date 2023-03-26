Czech National Bank Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $329.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.