Czech National Bank Has $54.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

