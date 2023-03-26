Czech National Bank Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.