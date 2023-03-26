Czech National Bank Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL Trading Up 3.4 %

PPL stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

