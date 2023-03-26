Czech National Bank Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

