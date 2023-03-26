Czech National Bank Purchases 40 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $424.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

