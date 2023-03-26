Czech National Bank Purchases 95 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ALB opened at $217.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.48 and its 200 day moving average is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

