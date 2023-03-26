Czech National Bank Sells 27 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

