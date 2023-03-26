Czech National Bank Sells 51 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,393,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,347 shares of company stock worth $13,963,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

