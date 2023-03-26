Czech National Bank Sells 949 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.