DA Davidson Lowers OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. OppFi has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

