DA Davidson Lowers OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
OppFi Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. OppFi has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
