Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.