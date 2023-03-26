Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

NYSE:DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

