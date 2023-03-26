Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.