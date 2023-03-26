Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.