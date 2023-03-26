Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $173.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31.
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
