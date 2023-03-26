Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $173.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

