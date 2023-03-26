Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

