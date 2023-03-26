Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $69.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of HQY opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

