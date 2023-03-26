Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $69.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HQY opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.20.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
