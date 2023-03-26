DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 2.6%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 108,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 102,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

DIAGNOS Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.08.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

