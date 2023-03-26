DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

DICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $27.21 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

