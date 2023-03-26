DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 692,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,592,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

