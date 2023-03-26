DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $216,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 89.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 246.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.17.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.