Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,066,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 342,488 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.74.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

