Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Direct Digital Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of DRCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
