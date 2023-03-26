Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DRCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direct Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.