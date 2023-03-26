Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,166 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,266,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after buying an additional 234,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.