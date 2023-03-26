Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,466 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

