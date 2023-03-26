Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,833 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

