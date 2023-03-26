Diversified Trust Co Acquires 701 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $211.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

