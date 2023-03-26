Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

