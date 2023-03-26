Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

