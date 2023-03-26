Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

