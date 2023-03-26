Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

