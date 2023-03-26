Diversified Trust Co Buys 24,730 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toast were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toast by 104.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 668,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Toast by 30.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,670,335.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,961,769 shares in the company, valued at $35,370,695.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,670,335.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,961,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,370,695.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,060,408 shares of company stock worth $20,058,152. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

