Diversified Trust Co Buys 38 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.11 and its 200 day moving average is $365.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

