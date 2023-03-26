Diversified Trust Co Buys 544 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.87 and its 200-day moving average is $432.42. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

