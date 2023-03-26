Diversified Trust Co Buys 553 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $314.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.