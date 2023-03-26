Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

