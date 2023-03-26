Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

