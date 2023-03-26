Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE WY opened at $28.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser
In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
