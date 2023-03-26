Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.0 %

CAH stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

