Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

