Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VO opened at $201.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

