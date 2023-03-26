Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

