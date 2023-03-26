Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

