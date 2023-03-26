Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 45,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR opened at $248.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.48. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

