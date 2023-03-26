Diversified Trust Co Has $659,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

