Diversified Trust Co Has $663,000 Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

